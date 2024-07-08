BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,391 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $169.67 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

