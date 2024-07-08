BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 84,650 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FOX were worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,391,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FOX by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,780,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.