BNP Paribas Invests $832,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,006. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

