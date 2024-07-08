BNP Paribas Makes New $474,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 920,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

