BNP Paribas Makes New $503,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after acquiring an additional 299,261 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,490,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.