BNP Paribas Makes New $523,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.