BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. 286,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,202. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.