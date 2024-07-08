BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,774. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

