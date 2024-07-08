BNP Paribas Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 116.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,002. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $391.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.62 and its 200-day moving average is $344.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.