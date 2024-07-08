BNP Paribas Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.