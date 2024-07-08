BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 1,615 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $754.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,805. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $756.35 and a 200 day moving average of $798.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

