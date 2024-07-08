BNP Paribas Takes $743,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. 6,646,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,434,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

