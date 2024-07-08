BNP Paribas Takes $943,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 244,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

