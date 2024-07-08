BNP Paribas Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $321,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

GOLD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

