BNP Paribas Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $922.57. The company had a trading volume of 865,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,489. The company has a market capitalization of $876.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $928.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $831.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

