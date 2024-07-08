BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 24th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

DHF stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

