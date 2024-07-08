BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 24th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
DHF stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
