BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 18,321 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 11,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 182,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 240,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

