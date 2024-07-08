BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 644.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

