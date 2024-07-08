Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Boralex stock opened at C$34.32 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

