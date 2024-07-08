Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,317,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

