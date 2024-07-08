Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $202.12 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

