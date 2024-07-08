Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 583.17

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CBG opened at GBX 477 ($6.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 486.98. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). Insiders bought 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,570 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

