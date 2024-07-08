Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 583.17

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.38).
CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). In related news, insider Patricia Halliday purchased 500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). Insiders bought 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,570 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.