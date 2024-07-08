Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $68.45

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.45.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

DAR opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

