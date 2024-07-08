Brokerages Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$10.03

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.92.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

