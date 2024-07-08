Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $590.47

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $570.84 and its 200-day moving average is $530.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.