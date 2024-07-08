Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price at $7.41

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.11 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

