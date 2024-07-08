Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $203.67

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

