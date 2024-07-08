Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $98.25

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBH opened at $68.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

