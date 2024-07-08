Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $98.25

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.
PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of PBH opened at $68.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
