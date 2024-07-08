Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target at $35.80

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMT. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on SGMT

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.