Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $57.95

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.