Brokers Set Expectations for Chord Energy Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Chord Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $169.50 on Monday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $145.06 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 137,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

