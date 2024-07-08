Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.43 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.