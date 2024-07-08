BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.07 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.