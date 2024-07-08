Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 200.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $4.60 on Monday, reaching $43.04. 20,783,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,447. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

