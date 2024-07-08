Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,278,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

