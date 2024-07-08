Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. 410,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

