Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.60. 936,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.