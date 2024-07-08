Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.60. 936,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
