C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.