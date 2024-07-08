C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.