C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 1,555,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,593,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4,860.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

