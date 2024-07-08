Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Cable One Stock Down 0.8 %
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.
Insider Activity at Cable One
In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
