Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$179.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$195.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$158.62. 365,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,667. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$171.11.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

