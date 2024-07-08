Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.88.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$108.70. 260,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. In other news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,468,681. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

