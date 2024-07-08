Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.18

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 35413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

