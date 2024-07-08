Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $47.03 on Monday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

