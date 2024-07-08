Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

EQT Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. EQT has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 142,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

