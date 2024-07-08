Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.42 on Monday. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth $111,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

