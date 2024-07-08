Capital One Financial Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

