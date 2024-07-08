Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Get Captivision alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captivision and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 5.93 -$74.73 million N/A N/A CAE $4.28 billion 1.39 -$225.35 million ($0.72) -25.99

Profitability

Captivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

This table compares Captivision and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A CAE -6.97% 6.10% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Captivision and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 6 2 0 2.11

CAE has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.03%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Captivision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats Captivision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.