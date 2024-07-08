Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

